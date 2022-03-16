Bengals News (3/16): Baker Mayfield farewell?

Bengals Celebrate B.J. Hill's Success Story As Free Agency Becomes Official Wednesday

After a frenzied flurry flung open NFL free agency for the Bengals Monday, they pressed pause Tuesday as they scanned the tight end field. That gave them time to celebrate the signing of defensive tackle B.J. Hill

Bengals possible trade target La’el Collins might cost late-round pick

On the latest episode of “As the Collins turns”, the Dallas Cowboys now may be willing to just get whatever they can in a trade for the offensive tackle — which is pretty interesting news for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals long snapper Clark Harris Set to Return For 2022 Season

He's spent the past 13 seasons in Cincinnati. He'll be 38-years-old on July 10, but is still playing at a high level. It's unclear what he signed for, but chances are it's a one-year contract.

Here's How Cincinnati Bengals Could Rebuild Offensive Line Without La'el Collins

The Bengals needed to protect Joe Burrow and upgrade their offensive line this offseason and they accomplished that goal on the first day of the legal tampering period by agreeing to terms with Alex Cappa and Ted Karras.

Austin Hooper Could Be Realistic Option for Cincinnati Bengals After Being Released By Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati is monitoring the tight end market with guys like O.J. Howard, Gerald Everett, Rob Tonyan and Tyler Conklin still available. Hooper gives the Bengals and 30 other teams another option with the new league year set to begin on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

5 free agents who are still available that the Bengals should target

Starting with the negative, Cincinnati lost Larry Ogunjobi and C.J. Uzomah to the Chicago Bears and New York Jets respectively. The Bengals did manage to re-sign B.J. Hill and brought in two new offensive linemen in Alex Cappa and Ted Karras. This was a flurry of moves, but the Bengals are a better team now than they were two days ago.

Dehner Jr.: Joe Burrow changes the way Bengals do business yet again

The franchise that would at one point rather polar bear plunge off the Brent Spence Bridge into the Ohio River than participate in the first wave of free agency took four minutes past noon for an Adam Schefter tweet to inject life — and Alex Cappa — into the Cincinnati fan base.

Around the league

Raiders releasing veteran defensive end Carl Nassib

The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing edge rusher ﻿Carl Nassib﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday. Nassib spent two seasons in Vegas, generating four sacks, 49 tackles, and an interception as a rotational edge rusher.

Browns QB Baker Mayfield releases statement: 'I have no clue what happens next'

"The past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland. This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me. We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs. I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God's plan throughout this process.

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Wednesday, March 16

Perriman has thrived in Bruce Arians' offense in the recent past, hauling in a career-high six touchdowns for Tampa Bay in 2019. He closed out the 2021 campaign with the club after spending the first half of it on the Bears' bench. The big-play receiver caught 11 passes for 167 yards and a TD down the stretch, but injuries sidelined him for the team's playoff loss to the Rams.

Falcons to meet with Texans QB Deshaun Watson on Wednesday

The Falcons have former NFL MVP Matt Ryan currently on the books. Rapoport reported that the team planned to restructure Ryan's contract to save on salary cap space, but the club has yet to execute the move and could switch gears if Watson chooses Atlanta as his next team.