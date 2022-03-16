Bengals re-sign Clark Harris

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed long-snapper Clark Harris to a one-year contract for the 2022 season, the team announced Wednesday.

Harris, a 14th-year veteran out of Rutgers, has been the Bengals’ long-snapper since the middle of the 2009 season. Since then, he’s made 1,876 career deep snaps for the Bengals without an unplayable delivery.

The 37-year-old Harris enters the 2022 season having played in 201 career games for Cincinnati, five shy of linebacker Reggie Williams (206) for third place in team history, and six shy of cornerback Ken Riley and punter Kevin Huber for the team record (207).

Had he not re-signed, Harris was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year at 4 pm today on Wednesday, March 16th.

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Who Dey!