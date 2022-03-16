Bengals re-sign Michael Thomas

The Cincinnati Bengals have struck another free agent deal with one of their own.

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Bengals have re-signed defensive back Michael Thomas. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 32-year-old Thomas joined the Bengals for the 2021 season and appeared in eight regular-season games and four playoff games, He made 18 tackles while primarily playing on special teams.

Thomas may not be someone who logs a lot of defensive snaps, but he is someone the Bengals feel makes a positive impact on one of the three phases of football.

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page to get everything you need to know about the Cincinnati Bengals. And check out our podcasts, including all Orange and Black Insider content, which is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and on iTunes! And as always, Who Dey!