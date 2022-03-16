The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Hold the Line

The 2022 free agency period is officially upon us and after a flurry of moves to start the week, the Cincinnati Bengals have quieted down a bit. Even so, they may be laying in wait to pounce on more quality players.

On this week’s show, John and Anthony break down the moves that have been made and look ahead at ones that could and should happen. We also take a closer look at some potential targets and more!

Join us live at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, or else get the show on your favorite audio streamer afterward!