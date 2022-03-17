La’el Collins being cut by Cowboys, per report

Dallas Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins is looking for a new home.

According to Todd Archer, Dallas is letting go of Collins, who is someone the Cincinnati Bengals are interested in.

The Cowboys will release La'el Collins today, per source. Expected to be a post-June 1 cut, saves $10 million. No trade but Collins will have a good market once he's free to sign. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 17, 2022

Collins was rumored to be someone Dallas was shopping and could potentially cut if no deal was made. The 28-year-old tackle was set to count $15.25 million against the Cowboys’ salary cap this season after he signed a five-year, $50 million contract extension in September of 2019.

Since entering the league in 2015, Collins has developed into one of the best tackles in football. He finished the 2021 season with an 82.0 PFF grade, which came after he missed all of 2020 due to a hip injury, then was suspended for five games of the 2021 season for trying to bribe the league’s drug-test collector, according to ESPN.

Prior to those setbacks, Collins had missed just one game from 2017-19. He missed all but three games in 2016 with a foot injury.

Look for the Bengals to pursue, but Collins will likely be a hot commodity.

With a post-June 1 designation, Dallas saves $10 million in cash and 2022 salary cap space, as opposed to $1.3M if he'd been traded. The other $8.7M in dead cap will hit in 2023. https://t.co/Dc6PV3HGO1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2022

