What grade would you give the Bengals’ free agency moves so far?

The Cincinnati Bengals are in the middle of one of the most critical offseasons in franchise history.

Sure, there’s no Ja’Marr Chase or Joe Burrow to get fans excited about a new, playmaking face in town, but there are holes to fill on a team that has the potential to win the Super Bowl, and that could be just as important.

The first real move Cincinnati made was designating the franchise tag to safety Jessie Bates. Whether for the ultimate better or worse, Bates will be playing under the franchise tag. The big takeaway is that he’s remaining a Bengal.

That was on March 2. On March 6, the Bengals extended linebacker Joe Bachie for another season.

The Bengals then looked to address their biggest need — the offensive line.

Cincinnati added Alex Cappa, a guard that started for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the last two seasons. The same day, they re-signed offensive lineman Ted Karras who spent last season with the Patriots, having started 44 games with the Pats and Dolphins over the last three years.

Those were two crucial moves for the Bengals.

The Bengals have also re-signed B.J. Hill, the player they traded Billy Price for prior to last season. Hill was a standout defensive tackle. He’ll tag-team the middle of the line with nose tackle D.J. Reader next season.

On top of that, they inked long snapper Clark Harris to a one-year deal and re-signed wide receiver Mike Thomas.

Those are the moves so far, but there’s also what they didn’t do. They didn’t re-sign defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who received a massive, 3-year deal from the Chicago Bears worth $40.5 million.

With that in mind, do you like what Cincinnati has done so far in 2022?

Let us know below.

