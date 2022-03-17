C.J. Uzomah posts heartfelt goodbye to Cincinnati

C.J. Uzomah is leaving the Cincinnati Bengals for the New York Jets. As heartbreaking that is for Bengals fans, the veteran tight end is departing on good terms with the team and city.

Uzomah went to Instagram Wednesday to officially say goodbye to the Queen City, and he left nothing out in his farewell to the fans.

“I’ve had a difficult time putting into words what this city has meant to my family and me over the years. As I look back on my time in this organization, I couldn’t be more proud of what we have accomplished together. I came into this city 7 years ago a boy, and I am leaving now as a man. You have allowed this goofy kid to be himself. I couldn’t be more grateful for that. ... To the Jungle, you are some of the most passionate and loyal people I’ve ever come across. I appreciate all that you’ve poured into me throughout my time here and words won’t be able to express what you have meant to me. Thank you, Cincinnati.”

Now 29 years old, Uzomah is set to play the next three years for the Jets, who haven’t had a winning season since 2015. In many ways, they’re positioned like how the Bengals were this time last year. They have a quarterback entering his second year, a young head coach, and have done plenty of spending in free agency.

New York may not experience the same turnaround this year that Cincinnati had last year, but Uzomah knows what it takes to make that happen. He’ll now do his best to replicate it in the Big Apple, and it won’t take long for their fans to see him for what he is.