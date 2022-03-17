Bengals bring back Mike Thomas

The Cincinnati Bengals have re-signed wide receiver Mike Thomas on a one-year deal, first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Bengals are re-signing WR Mike Thomas to a one-year deal, per source.



So Mike Thomas and DB Michael Thomas – neither to be confused with #Saints WR Michael Thomas – are both back in Cincinnati. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2022

Thomas, a seventh-year player out of Southern Miss, has spent the last two seasons with the Bengals. He was originally brought in a one-year deal in 2020 after playing four years for the Los Angeles Rams. The Bengals re-signed Thomas to another one-year deal in 2021, so this is the third one-year deal they’re giving him.

In 30 games with the Bengals (including playoffs), Thomas has 201 yards and a touchdown on 19 receptions. He’s made most of his presence felt on special teams, where he’s emerged as one of their better players. His 90.6 special teams grade on 185 snaps, per Pro Football Focus, was the team’s highest from last season.

Depth at receiver and ability on special teams is what Thomas will bring during his third year with the Bengals, though the team will likely add a rookie receiver at some point later in the offseason.