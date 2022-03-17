Bengals News (3/17): C.J. Uzomah says goodbye

A Thank You Note From CJ Uzomah

I've had a difficult time putting into words what this city has meant to my family and me over the years. As I look back on my time in this organization, I couldn't be more proud of what we have accomplished together. I came into this city 7 years ago a boy, and I am leaving now as a man. You have allowed this goofy kid to be himself. I couldn't be more grateful for that. I want to start by thanking the Brown Family for taking a chance on me and allowing me to grow as a player and a person.

Harris Hopes To Make 14th Bengals Season A Snap

Clark Harris has been long snapping so long for the Bengals that if he has ever delivered a bad ball to Kevin Huber on a punt or a kick, no one can remember it. On Wednesday, he took the golden right hand and signed up for a 14th season in his continuing quest to be the oldest player in the NFL.

Bengals re-signing WR Mike Thomas

A day after bringing back safety Michael Thomas, the team is also re-signing receiver Mike Thomas to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports. Mike Thomas has been with the Bengals since 2020, signing with the club as a free agent. He caught 13 passes for 132 yards with a touchdown in 2020 while playing about a quarter of the offensive snaps.

NFL free agency: Bengals had key free agent TE target swiped by Jets

That was probably on the richer side of what the Bengals want to pay a player of Conklin’s caliber. But he’s also a good example of what they want — a guy with upside going into his second NFL contract. A fifth-rounder in 2018, Conklin is just 26 and blossomed last year as a full-time starter, tallying 593 yards and three touchdowns.

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson Won't Be Coming to the AFC North

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson won't be joining the Cleveland Browns according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The three-time Pro Bowler informed the organization of his decision on Thursday morning.

Raiders fan finally meets Bengals fan who saved his life

The conversation between the two reflected light-hearted humor despite the serious roots of the pair's connection. The two men met at the Wild Card playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium, but Fernandes doesn’t remember a bit of it.

Bradley Bozeman Predictions: Are the Giants, Bengals, Panthers, and Browns possible landing spots?

Bradley Bozeman played left guard for the Baltimore Ravens for three seasons before switching to center in 2021. Baltimore drafted the versatile guard in the same 2018 NFL Draft as Lamar Jackson — in Ozzie Newsome’s final draft as the Ravens GM. He was selected in the sixth round out of Alabama. Following limited snaps in his rookie campaign, he featured as a starter on the Ravens’ offensive line for the following three years. Let’s make some potential landing spot predictions for the free agent big man up front.

5 tight end options for the Bengals in the 2022 NFL Draft

However, one part of Uzomah’s game was lacking, pass blocking. While that might not be the first thing one thinks of when scouting a tight end, it is a crucial part of what Zac Taylor needs from the position. Unfortunately, blocking defensive ends was not Uzomah’s strong suit.

Around the league

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Thursday, March 17

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Washington is expected to sign ﻿Andrew Norwell﻿, per sources informed of the situation. The two sides are close on a deal, Rapoport added. Norwell spent his first four seasons with the Carolina Panthers, earning All-Pro honors in 2017. He then signed a big-money deal in Jacksonville in 2018.

2022 NFL free agency: Baker Mayfield's future; Wednesday's winners and losers

On Tuesday, Baker Mayfield penned a letter that seemed to end the mystery of whether he'll remain with the Browns in 2022. Though he stopped just short of saying goodbye, it read like a no-doubt farewell to the city of Cleveland. The only questions now seem to be where he'll go and who the Browns will replace him with at quarterback.

Seahawks regret how longtime LB Bobby Wagner learned of his release

The Seattle Seahawks cut ties with ﻿Bobby Wagner﻿ last week after a decade with the team. On Wednesday, general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll offered regrets over how the departure went down. Wagner tweeted last Friday of his release: "Crazy part about all this. I played there for 10 years & I didn't even hear it from them that I wasn't coming back."

Von Miller signing with Bills on six-year, $120M deal; Buffalo also adds TE O.J. Howard

Miller's courting came on the heels of the edge rusher winning his second Super Bowl and first as a member of the Los Angeles Rams, who were expected to make a strong push to keep him and make another run at a title in 2022. Los Angeles did not give up through Wednesday, with coach Sean McVay emotionally appealing to Miller to stay, per Rapoport. But Buffalo's quiet work on Miller, which took up the entire day, ended up winning out.