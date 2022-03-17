 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bengals re-sign Brandon Allen

The Bengals get their backup QB back in the fold.

By Jason Marcum
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals are keeping their backup QB.

According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, the Bengals are re-signing Brandon Allen to a one-year deal. Terms have not yet been disclosed.

Allen, who has been in the NFL since 2016, has been Joe Burrow’s backup for the last two seasons. He played sparingly during the 2021 season until the Week 18 finale vs. the Cleveland Browns when Burrow was a healthy scratch, as were most of the other starters.

In that game, Allen completed 15/29 passes for 136 yards and one score while taking four sacks.

For his career, Allen has completed 146/260 passes (56.2%) for 1,589 yards with 10 scores vs. six touchdowns. He is 2-7 in nine career starts, including a 1-5 mark with the Bengals (he went 1-2 in three starts with the Denver Broncos.

