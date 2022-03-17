Hayden Hurst to Bengals, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals have found a tight end.

After losing C.J. Uzomah and missing out on Tyler Conklin, both of whom joined the New York Jets, the Bengals are getting one of the top available tight ends in Hayden Hurst. His agency broke the news on Twitter. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed yet.

Hurst, now entering his fifth NFL season after spending the past two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. That followed a two-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens, who made Hurst the 25th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

This past season, Hurst appeared in 13 games (five starts) while grabbing 26 passes (31 targets) for 221 yards (8.5 avg) and three scores. He’s earned Pro Football Focus grades of 66.4 in 2018, 74.1 in 2019, 58.9 in 2020, and 55.3 this past season.

In 57 career games (18 starts), Hurst has caught 125 career passes (181 targets for 1,304 yards (10.4 avg) and 12 scores.

For now, Hurst will be penciled in as Cincinnati’s starting tight end next season, though think there’s a good chance they’ll get one more in NFL free agency or the 2022 NFL Draft.

If the Bengals can get the Hurst we saw in Baltimore, he’ll be a solid addition to this offense that helps offset the loss of Uzomah.

We are excited to announce that #TeamESM client @haydenrhurst has agreed to terms with the @Bengals on a 1-year deal! #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/T3AhQRGFZK — EnterSports Management (@EnterSportsMgmt) March 17, 2022

Cincy Jungle comes loaded with the best Cincinnati Bengals links, news and analysis, and some other stuff. Find us on Twitter at @CincyJungle and on Facebook at Facebook.com/CincyJungle. Check out our podcasts, including all Orange and Black Insider content, here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and as always, on iTunes!