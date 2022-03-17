Baker Mayfield makes trade request, but the Browns won’t accommodate it

Things have gotten pretty dicey within the Cleveland Browns organization.

Despite having Baker Mayfield, the team felt it was in their best interest to pursue Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson, though they were ultimately eliminated from his list.

Now with the team seemingly forced to go back to Mayfield, he no longer wants to be part of the organization and is requesting a trade.

However, the Browns have told Mayfield that they won’t trade him. If they do, however, the Seattle Seahawks are one to watch.

Browns have told Baker Mayfield’s camp they are "not accommodating his request,” per source. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) March 17, 2022

I'm told the #Seahawks have discussed exploring acquiring Baker Mayfield at quarterback, per league sources. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 17, 2022

Mayfield is certainly no top-10 QB in this league, but he’s still the best signal-caller this franchise has had in decades. And you really can’t fault Mayfield for wanting out after the team tried replacing him, though there is irony within it.

What a mess, which is nothing new for this franchise.

Baker Mayfield just told ESPN: “It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on. The relationship is too far fine to mend. It’s in the best interests of both sides to move on.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. And as always, Who Dey!