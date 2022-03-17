 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Baker Mayfield makes trade request, but the Browns won’t accommodate it

What a mess. Nothing new for Cleveland.

By Jason Marcum
Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Things have gotten pretty dicey within the Cleveland Browns organization.

Despite having Baker Mayfield, the team felt it was in their best interest to pursue Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson, though they were ultimately eliminated from his list.

Now with the team seemingly forced to go back to Mayfield, he no longer wants to be part of the organization and is requesting a trade.

However, the Browns have told Mayfield that they won’t trade him. If they do, however, the Seattle Seahawks are one to watch.

Mayfield is certainly no top-10 QB in this league, but he’s still the best signal-caller this franchise has had in decades. And you really can’t fault Mayfield for wanting out after the team tried replacing him, though there is irony within it.

What a mess, which is nothing new for this franchise.

