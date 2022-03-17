Josh Tupou, Ted Karras and Michael Thomas signings announced by Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced three roster moves.
- Re-signed defensive tackle Josh Tupou (reportedly a two-year deal). A fifth-year player by way of the Colorado Buffaloes, Tupou was originally a college free agent signee of the Bengals in 2017. He has played in 40 career games (16 starts, including nine last season) while making 48 tackles and forced one fumble.
- Signed free agent center Ted Karras. A seventh-year player out of Illinois, Karras originally was a sixth-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2016. He has spent time with both the Patriots and Miami Dolphins and has played in 93 career games (49 starts), seeing action at both center and guard.
- Re-signed safety Michael J. Thomas. A ninth-year pro out of Stanford, Thomas was a college free agent signee of the San Francisco 49ers in 2012. He has since spent time with 49ers, Dolphins, Giants and Texans, before joining the Bengals last October. He played in eight regular-season games (one start) and all four playoff games, recording 12 tackles on defense and six on special teams (tied for second on team) during the regular season.
@_teddy_k’s first "WHO DEY" pic.twitter.com/C3wUh2mY3t— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 17, 2022
