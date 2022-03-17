What is the Bengals’ biggest remaining need following first flurry of free agent moves?

Having among the most cap space in the NFL and fresh off a trip to the Super Bowl, the Cincinnati Bengals have been aggressive in free agency as they look to upgrade the roster.

They added a pair of interior offensive linemen in Alex Cappa and Ted Karras, signed former first-round pick and tight end Hayden Hurst, and re-signed defensive tackles B.J. Hill and Josh Tupou, defensive back Michael Thomas, backup quarterback Brandon Allen, and wide receiver Mike Thomas.

Among those to leave the team include tight end C.J Uzomah, who inked a three-year deal with the New York Jets, cornerback Darius Phillips after he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, and Larry Ogunjobi, who signed a lucrative deal with the Chicago Bears.

With Hurst replacing Uzomah, the Bengals may be set at tight end for now, but no offensive tackles have been signed, leaving a glaring need on the right side of this o-line.

The Bengals could still use more interior offensive line depth with Karras having the ability to play center, leaving the potential for a guard slot to still be open or at least in need of a backup.

Other positions the Bengals could still upgrade include cornerback after losing Phillips while Eli Apple, Vernon Hargreaves and Tre Flowers are all still free agents.

What position should the Bengals upgrade next?

