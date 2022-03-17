Raiders get Davante Adams in blockbuster trade with Packers

The Green Bay Packers, who recently inked superstar QB Aaron Rodgers to a massive three-year deal, have now traded his most lethal threat.

Green Bay has reportedly sent 2-time Pro Bowl receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

While in the same conference, the Bengals thankfully do not take on the Raiders, as Adams lit them up with the Packers this past season. He went for a season-high 206 yards against the Bengals on 11 receptions.

The package is going to include two picks for this upcoming draft, at least one is a first-round pick, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. That’s a massive haul for both teams, each clearly looking to compete in a difficult conference.

Raiders get Davante Adams.



Packers get two 2022 picks, including the Raiders’ first-round pick, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022

With the Chargers, Chiefs and Broncos (especially the Broncos) making big-time moves this offseason in order to contend in the most difficult division in the league, the Raiders are clearly looking to be in the discussion as well.

The Bengals were 2-0 against the Raiders last season, but they’ll certainly see a different team in 2022 if they find each other in the postseason yet again.