Jarran Reed visiting Bengals, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking for more help at defensive tackle.

After Larry Ogunjobi left for the Chicago Bears, the team made it a priority to re-sign B.J. Hill, who signed a three-year, $30 million contract to stay in Cincinnati.

Keeping Hill is great, but replacing Ogunjobi remains a problem to be solved. And a potential solution is coming to town.

Per NFL insider Malik Wright of The Wright Way Sports Network, free agent defensive tackle Jarran Reed is visiting the Bengals.

Reed, a seventh-year player, spent last season rushing the passer for the Kansas City Chiefs. He was a second-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in the 2016 NFL Draft and spent his first five years with the franchise.

In 2019, Reed was suspended six games by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. He was the subject of a domestic violence investigation back in 2017, but he wasn’t charged nor arrested.

During his most recent year with the Chiefs, Reed had 23 solo tackles and 2.5 sacks as a full-time starter. He played against the Bengals in both Week 17 and the AFC Championship, recording a sack and a combined three tackles in those contests.

With Hill back in the fold, Reed would be a complementary 3-technique in the Bengals’ defense. That role might suit him best as he’ll turn 30 years old later this year.

Reed’s visit is expected to follow the visit La’el Collins is taking Thursday night, which would make for a very productive two-day span for the Bengals.