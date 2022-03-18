What is your favorite Bengals free agency move thus far?

The Cincinnati Bengals' main concern at the beginning of free agency seemed to be bringing back star safety Jessie Bates by whatever means possible.

They did just that by designating him with the franchise tag. The team’s former second-round pick has not yet signed a long-term deal, but that should be in the works throughout the season.

The Bengals then turned their attention to arguably their weakness unit — the offensive line. In doing so, the Bengals added interior lineman Ted Karras from New England, having been a starting center for the Patriots and Dolphins over the past three seasons.

They also signed Bucs guard Alex Cappa to a four-year deal. Convincing him to sign despite Tom Brady’s return was a huge win for the Bengals. Those two should bolster the team’s offensive line.

In the midst of those three being breaking news, the Bears signed Bengals’ defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a three-year deal worth around $40 million. After Ogunjobi signed elsewhere, the Bengals then made it a priority to bring back DT B.J. Hill.

More recently, the Bengals re-signed QB Brandon Allen and signed LS Clark Harris. Then, just yesterday, the team announced that they've re-signed cornerback Eli Apple.

Having also lost long-time, fan-favorite tight end CJ Uzomah to the Jets, the Bengals needed a starting option there, signing Falcons TE Hayden Hurst who will now, more than likely, compete with Drew Sample for the starting spot.

Needless to say, there have been many moves, some of which didn’t even get mentioned like the re-signing of Mike Thomas. While all will have an impact on the Bengals next season, some will loom larger than others.

That said, which Bengals move was your favorite?

