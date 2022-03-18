Bengals News (3/18): Chad Johnson joining recruiting effort for La’el Collins

Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Recruiting La'el Collins to Cincinnati Bengals - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Recruiting La'el Collins to Cincinnati Bengals

Dehner Jr.: Bengals arrive at crossroads named La’el Collins in protection push – The Athletic

The Bengals can finally remove all doubt about fixing the offensive line by adding the former Cowboys right tackle.

Eli Apple Calls Return To Bengals "A No Brainer"

Cornerback Eli Apple says it was a “no-brainer,” to return to Cincinnati on a day filled with Bengals roster moves and free-agent strategy.

Reports Bring In A TE For Bengals While Deals For Karras And Tupou Become Official

The official signing of Patriots center Ted Karras’ three-year contract and media reports of a one-year deal with Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst highlighted a busy St. Patrick’s Day at Paul Brown Stadium.

Around the League

Source -- Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints last teams in running for QB Deshaun Watson

The Panthers were informed Thursday that they were out of the running for Deshaun Watson, leaving the Saints and Falcons as the last two teams, a source told ESPN.

Packers trading Davante Adams to Raiders; WR signing 5-year, $141.25M deal

Star receiver ﻿Davante Adams﻿ is being traded from the Packers to the Raiders in exchange for a first-round pick, potentially more picks and a player, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Adams will also get a new five-year, $141.25 million contract.

Browns' Baker Mayfield requests trade; Cleveland has no plans to trade QB

Browns quarterback ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ has requested a trade out of Cleveland. Mayfield's request comes after the Browns made a trade offer to the Houston Texans for ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿.

Eagles making progress on deal to bring DL Fletcher Cox back

Released by Philadelphia in a cost-saving cut, Cox and the Eagles have made progress on a deal to bring the defensive lineman back, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday evening -- hours after news of Cox's release.

Von Miller excited to be part of 'something special' with Buffalo Bills

Former Los Angeles Rams pass-rusher Von Miller said he is excited to be part of 'something special' with the Buffalo Bills after signing a six-year, $120 million contract on Thursday.