Update on La’el Collins’ visit with Bengals

We got some clarity on the La’el Collins front.

After his release from the Dallas Cowboys became official on Thursday, the Cincinnati Bengals acted quickly and scheduled him for a visit. Original reports had the meeting scheduled for Thursday night, but Collins didn’t get into town that quick.

Per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Collins will see the Bengals all day Friday.

New free-agent OT La’el Collins flew to Cincinnati Thursday night and will be meeting with the Bengals brass all day Friday. Nothing’s fully agreed to yet, but it’s fair to assume their plan is to not let him leave town without having signed a contract, and they have a few things working for them—their line coach, Frank Pollack, was Collins’s position coach his first three years in the NFL, and Collins has LSU ties to Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

The Bengals have experience in this field. They went all-out exactly a year ago to convince Riley Reiff to sign with them over a now famous steak dinner at Jeff Ruby’s The Precinct.

Reiff and Collins may not be the same person, but their connections to the 28-year-old Collins are a lot stronger. As Breer mentions, he can be reunited with his former position coach Frank Pollack, share LSU camaraderie with Burrow, Chase, as well as Tyler Shelvin, and Thaddeus Moss, and his agent represents Joe Mixon.

The timetable to expect a deal is unclear, but all the work is being put in right now as of this posting.