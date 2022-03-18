Deshaun Watson to Browns, per report

Seemingly against all odds, the Cleveland Browns have landed Deshaun Watson.

According to multiple media reports, Watson has decided to waive his no-trade clause for Cleveland, which is where he’s set to continue his NFL career.

Watson will also get a new contract from the Browns worth $230 million over five years after being dealt from the Houston Texans.

Deshaun Watson gets a fully guaranteed 5 year $230M contract. That is $80M more than the previous record for fully guaranteed money at signing ($150M). This deal was negotiated by David Mulugheta of Athletes First. https://t.co/nQls9WRpD1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

Source says the #Texans will be acquiring three first round picks and two additional picks - on day two or three - from the #Browns for Deshaun Watson. Five total picks, including three first rounders. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 18, 2022

This comes after the Browns were reportedly cut from consideration by Watson on Wednesday. That was followed by news of current QB Baker Mayfield asking for a trade.

The AFC North will now feature Deshaun Watson, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson. All 26 years or younger.



Potential for a decade of elite QB play. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 18, 2022

