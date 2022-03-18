 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News Bengals cut Hopkins

Filed under:

Deshaun Watson to Browns, per report

The Browns have their new QB.

By Jason Marcum
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Houston Texans v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Seemingly against all odds, the Cleveland Browns have landed Deshaun Watson.

According to multiple media reports, Watson has decided to waive his no-trade clause for Cleveland, which is where he’s set to continue his NFL career.

Watson will also get a new contract from the Browns worth $230 million over five years after being dealt from the Houston Texans.

This comes after the Browns were reportedly cut from consideration by Watson on Wednesday. That was followed by news of current QB Baker Mayfield asking for a trade.

If you want to check out our podcasts, including all Orange and Black Insider content, it is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and, as always, on iTunes! You can tweet us @BengalsOBI or get in touch with us via email at theobinsider@gmail.com. Be sure to subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available! And as always, Who Dey!

In This Stream

Bengals free agency 2022: Everything to know

View all 66 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...