Bengals announce 5 roster moves

After a busy week in NFL free agency, the Cincinnati Bengals have announced the following roster moves.
- Re-signed QB Brandon Allen to a one-year contract for the 2022 season. Allen, a sixth-year player out of Arkansas, was a sixth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016. He spent time with the Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos before joining the Bengals in August of 2020. He has played in 11 career games (six starts) for Cincinnati, and has completed 107/176 passes for 1,074 yards, 10 scores and four interceptions (87.6 rating).
- Signed guard Alex Cappa to a four-year contract through the 2025 season. Cappa, a fifth-year player out of Humboldt State, was a third-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018. He spent each of his first four seasons (2018-21) with the Buccaneers, and played in 52 career games (46 starts).
- Signed tight end Hayden Hurst to a one-year contract for the 2022 season. Hurst, a fifth-year player out of South Carolina, was a first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2018. He spent his first two seasons (2018-19) with Baltimore, and his last two seasons (’20-21) with the Atlanta Falcons. He has played in 57 career games (18 starts), and has 125 catches for 1,304 yards and 12 touchdowns.
- Re-signed wide receiver Mike D. Thomas to a one-year contract for the 2022 season. Thomas, a seventh-year player out of Southern Mississippi, was a sixth-round pick of the Rams in 2016. He spent his first four seasons with the Rams before joining the Bengals in 2020. He has played in 26 games (one start) for Cincinnati, and has 18 catches for 184 yards and a touchdown, along with four tackles and a forced fumble on special teams.
- Released center Trey Hopkins. A seventh-year pro out of Texas, Hopkins was a college free agent signee of the Bengals in 2014. He played in 76 career career games (67 starts) for Cincinnati, and for the last three seasons served as the Bengals’ No. 1 center.
