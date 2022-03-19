Bengals News (3/19): Remembering John Clayton

Bengals Host A Slice Of March Madness During A Free Agent Friday

Meetings and greetings and a good-bye during a free agent Friday at Paul Brown Stadium.

Bengals 2022 Mock Draft 2.0

Free agency is in full swing as the new league year began this past Wednesday. The Bengals have been active this first week of free agency, resulting in a couple of new names on this week's mock draft roundup 2.0 as Cincinnati holds the 31st overall selection in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft slated to begin Thursday, April 28th.

Expert insight on what the Bengals are getting in Alex Cappa, Ted Karras – The Athletic

The Bengals could add another piece to the their offensive line by signing La'el Collins, who is set for a visit.

NFL free agency: Should Bengals chase reunion with Larry Ogunjobi?

Larry Ogunjobi is back on the market after his deal with the Bears fell apart.

Around the League

Longtime NFL reporter John Clayton passes away at 67

Known as "The Professor," John Clayton was a much-respected and beloved figure in the NFL media world who passed away after a brief illness. He was 67.

New Broncos pass rusher Randy Gregory arrives in Denver after 'crazy week'

Randy Gregory was introduced for the first time as a Denver Bronco on Friday. It came three days after he had initially agreed to a deal to return to the Cowboys, but had a change of mind and went west to the AFC.

Bills GM Brandon Beane upset Commanders 'didn't back off' after RB J.D. McKissic agreement

After reaching an agreement with running back J.D. McKissic only for him to re-sign with the Commanders, Bills general manager is a bit upset with the Washington brass.

Sources - Dallas Cowboys agree to deal with pass-rusher Dante Fowler Jr.

Dante Fowler Jr., who registered 7.5 sacks in his last two seasons with the Falcons, has agreed to a deal with Dallas, sources said.

Carolina Panthers, DJ Moore agree to new 4-year contract

DJ Moore and the Panthers agreed to a three-year, $61.884 million extension, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. The deal includes $41.61 million guaranteed and brings the value of his new four-year deal to $73 million.