 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The latest on La’el Collins

Who will land La’el Collins?

By Jason Marcum Updated
/ new
NFL: Player Headshots 2021 Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

UPDATE 2

It turns out that La’el Collins is still in Cincinnati and has been seen at Kenwood Towne Centre.

Adding to that, Malik Wright says that Collins will meet with the Bengals again later tonight.

Stay locked in here for more updates since this has become a de facto open thread/live blog.

Who Dey!

UPDATE

Now, Miami Dolphins beatwriter Barry Jackson reports that La’el Collins has left his visit with the Cincinnati Bengals without agreeing to a deal.

Jackson does add that the Bengals are still in the mix, and no more free agent visits are planned for Collins at the moment.

Now, we wait.

The Cincinnati Bengals are working to sign La’el Collins, but of course, a free agent this big has interest from other teams.

According to USA Today reporter Tyler Dragon, the Miami Dolphins are another team making a push for Collins, who was still in Cincinnati as of Saturday morning after meeting with the team Friday.

Collins is easily one of the best free agents still on the market and arguably the best offensive lineman. So of course, signing him won’t come easy, but the Bengals have plenty of cap space, as well as Frank Pollack, Collins’ offensive line coach from his early days with the Dallas Cowboys.

Collins to the Bengals feels like almost too good of a match to be true, as he would provide a major upgrade to an offensive line that’s probably one, maybe two more pieces away from being the kind of unit Joe Burrow deserves to have in front of him.

For now, the Bengals already have a new center in Ted Karras and a starting guard in Alex Cappa joining the mix. Adding Collins would make this a great offseason thus far for the Bengals.

So, will a deal get done? Let us know in the poll below and in the comments section!

Cincy Jungle comes loaded with the best Cincinnati Bengals links, news and analysis, and some other stuff. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at cincyjungle@gmail.com, or find us on Twitter at @CincyJungle and on Facebook at Facebook.com/CincyJungle. And as always, Who Dey!

In This Stream

Bengals free agency 2022: Everything to know

View all 68 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...