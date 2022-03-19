The latest on La’el Collins

UPDATE 2

It turns out that La’el Collins is still in Cincinnati and has been seen at Kenwood Towne Centre.

We've reached the "Twitter has spotted Collins at the Kenwood mall" portion of the program. https://t.co/lKnxT1QDJY — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) March 19, 2022

Adding to that, Malik Wright says that Collins will meet with the Bengals again later tonight.

Hey Barry he has another meeting tonight with the team



I’ve spent the last hour confirming that



Collins visit is still ongoing it hasn’t concluded. https://t.co/txxehSqCx8 — Malik Wright (@Wrightreportt) March 19, 2022

UPDATE

Now, Miami Dolphins beatwriter Barry Jackson reports that La’el Collins has left his visit with the Cincinnati Bengals without agreeing to a deal.

Jackson does add that the Bengals are still in the mix, and no more free agent visits are planned for Collins at the moment.

To be clear to Bengals fans, Bengals remain very much in it for Collins. Merely saying no deal was struck at conclusion of his visit. He might take other visits. Fins a possibility, but no visit planned as of several minutes ago. https://t.co/6JQ5vqt0Wq — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 19, 2022

The Cincinnati Bengals are working to sign La’el Collins, but of course, a free agent this big has interest from other teams.

According to USA Today reporter Tyler Dragon, the Miami Dolphins are another team making a push for Collins, who was still in Cincinnati as of Saturday morning after meeting with the team Friday.

Bengals and Dolphins are two teams making a strong push for free-agent tackle La'el Collins. Collins met with Bengals brass on Friday, per league sources. — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) March 19, 2022

Collins is easily one of the best free agents still on the market and arguably the best offensive lineman. So of course, signing him won’t come easy, but the Bengals have plenty of cap space, as well as Frank Pollack, Collins’ offensive line coach from his early days with the Dallas Cowboys.

Collins to the Bengals feels like almost too good of a match to be true, as he would provide a major upgrade to an offensive line that’s probably one, maybe two more pieces away from being the kind of unit Joe Burrow deserves to have in front of him.

For now, the Bengals already have a new center in Ted Karras and a starting guard in Alex Cappa joining the mix. Adding Collins would make this a great offseason thus far for the Bengals.

