Joe Burrow choosing rest over surgery for injured knee

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s third offseason won’t involve recovering from knee surgery, but he isn’t 100% healthy either.

Per head coach Zac Taylor, Burrow will not be having surgery for the knee injury he re-aggravated during last month’s Super Bowl. Burrow will instead rest to heal.

“For C.J. [Uzomah] and Joe, rest is the best thing for them,” Taylor told reporters at the Scouting Combine. “Again, just not being on it, running around and playing football… Rest is really the best thing for them right now.”

#Bengals Zac Taylor said Joe Burrow is opting for rest over surgery on his knee right now. It should be a big offseason for Burrow. Look what he was able to accomplish this past season and the offseason was completely focused on getting healthy. Another big jump expected in 2022 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 1, 2022

Burrow initially suffered his knee injury late in the regular season. While he never missed practice or playing time because of it, the toll of getting sacked 19 times in the postseason added up to an unpleasant scene in the Super Bowl.

The visual of Burrow limping off the field after taking his seventh sack of the game is still fresh in the minds of Bengals fans. But it was the Super Bowl, and Burrow was going to play through it.

On top of the dislocated pinkie and even a throat contusion from way back in October, the 25-year-old quarterback battled through injuries on the way to winning Comeback Player of the Year and three playoff games in just his second season. Thankfully, this injury is something that can heal with time instead of a necessary operation.

So while Burrow rests and makes a full recovery, his franchise can focus on getting him a better offensive line to protect him for his third year and beyond.