Bengals prepared to do whatever it takes to improve offensive line

The Cincinnati Bengals were the third-most sacked team in 2021. In the playoffs, their need for offensive line help was on even clearer display as the Tennessee Titans took second-year quarterback phenom, Joe Burrow, to the ground nine times.

In the Super Bowl, Burrow was sacked seven times. In general throughout the four playoffs games, Burrow was sacked 19 times in addition to his 55 regular-season sacks. Only the Bears and Ravens had more sacks taken.

There’s a tad bit of excuse as 2021 free agent signee Riley Reiff missed the playoffs, but that’s something the Bengals needed to have a game plan for, and they missed the ball by a long shot.

One of the most underrated team executives in the NFL, Duke Tobin, is set to improve the line and isn’t ruling out potentially trading for a star lineman. The Bengals also have the 31st pick in the 2022 NFL Draft which will likely be used on a lineman.

Bengals exec Duke Tobin said the team will explore any avenue for improving the team, including making trades for a potential starting OL. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) March 1, 2022

In NBC Sports Edge’s Thor Nystrom mock draft, the Bengals opted for Central Michigan tackle Bernhard Raimann, who stands 6-foot-7, in the first round. However, he may not be quite enough for Cincinnati.

With players like Laremy Tunsil potentially available, the Bengals are going to have both free agency and the trade market at their disposal. Offensive line is a clear problem for the Bengals, and it’s certainly going to be something to keep an eye on.

Although Burrow adjusted to his line’s skill set, the Bengals need to limit the pressures on their star. Burrow had the 9th lowest pocket time and 8th highest pressure rate. Improving that will be a key priority for Cincinnati.