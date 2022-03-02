Bengals News (3/2): Supporting ‘real deal’ Joe Burrow

Two Years, Four Days Later At Combine Find Bengals Stable And At The Top In Age Of Burrow

A Super Bowl appearance. A once-in-a-century pandemic. Burrow's devastating ACL injury that cut short his rookie season. A shortened training camp. An Opening Day in front of zero people. A Wild Card win in front of the biggest Paul Brown Stadium crowd ever. A sweep of the Steelers, Ravens and Chiefs. Burrow's designer glasses. Burrow's 525 yards against the Ravens for the fourth greatest passing day of all-time. Burrow's chain. Burrow. Burrow. Burrow.

"Duke Of The Draft" Gets Bengals Ready For Another Run As NFL Scouting Combine Opens

Just like he did when a combine meeting 23 years ago resulted in Bengals president Mike Brown bringing him to Cincinnati when he found out Tobin wanted to make it a career. Just like he did nearly a decade ago when Brown gave him control of the draft room as director of player of personnel while head coach Marvin Lewis' Green-Dalton Bengals were early in their run of five straight playoff berths.

Cincinnati Bengals committed to supporting QB Joe Burrow 'in the best way we can,' including O-line help

"He's the real deal," Tobin, speaking Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine, said of Burrow. "Our job, like I said when we drafted him, is to support him in the best way we can. This league is about quarterbacks. And when you have one, you've gotta support him the best way you can."

Bengals to decide Jessie Bates-franchise tag over next few days

Speaking with reporters at the scouting combine on Tuesday, director of player personnel Duke Tobin hit on similar themes when talking about whether Bates will ultimately get an extension or hit with the franchise tag.

Bengals should pursue Ravens' Bradley Bozeman this offseason

Bozeman played at center in 2021 but served as the Ravens’ starting left guard for the two previous seasons, making him a versatile and talented potential addition to the Bengals roster. In three of his four seasons at Baltimore, Bozeman played in all 16 games, so his durability shouldn’t be a concern.

Bengals intend to support "real deal" Joe Burrow

“He’s the real deal,” Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said Tuesday regarding Joe Burrow, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “Our job, like I said when we drafted him, is to support him in the best way we can. This league is about quarterbacks. And when you have one, you’ve gotta support him the best way you can.”

by TaboolaPromoted Links

The Farmer's Dog

American Dog Owners Are Ditching Kibble For This

Nick Caserio: We're day-to-day in terms of handling Deshaun Watson situation - ProFootballTalk

All Things Auto

New Subaru's Finally On Sale

Report: Ken Norton Jr. returning to UCLA to become linebackers coach - ProFootballTalk

NFL Scouting Combine: Joe Burrow is making the Bengals a free-agent destination, Washington's search for a QB and more

Burrow was PFF’s top-graded quarterback in 2021 and exudes the confidence that earned him the “Joe Brr” moniker. The Bengals don’t need help at wide receiver or running back, but they could certainly use upgrades on the offensive line and at tight end. Would a player sign with the Bengals for less money to play with Burrow? Maybe not. But if it’s for the same amount, then at least one agent is pushing his player to Cincinnati to play with Burrow.

5 potential right tackle options for Cincinnati Bengals in 2022

The Cincinnati Bengals have to rebuild their offensive line if they want to ensure that Joe Burrow has a long career with the franchise. We’ve already discussed options at left tackle, left guard, center, and right guard, so let’s finish things up by chatting about some options at right tackle.

Around the league

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim agree to contract extensions

"The leadership of both Steve and Kliff have been key factors in the team's turnaround over the last three seasons," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. "We are all looking forward to continuing that progress and recognize these two individuals will be a big part of achieving our long-term goals as an organization."

2022 NFL free agency matchmaking: One fit for each AFC team

No reason to veer too cute with an exercise like this. The Bengals offer one of the league’s most crystal-clear list of needs as they stroll to the open market: find extremely beefy men hell-bent on keeping Joe Burrow upright. After absorbing a league-high 51 sacks in the regular season, the star passer bravely shrugged off an outrageous 19 takedowns during Cincy’s magical playoff journey. When owner Mike Brown finally talked about seeking help for his "tough as nails" centerpiece, you know it’s in the mail. Scherff is coming off consecutive franchise tags with the Commanders and would give the Bengals one of the game's top all-around guards. Durability has been an issue -- he’s missed 14 starts over the past three campaigns -- but Scherff would imbue this Bengals front with a dark dose of nastiness.

Mike McCarthy on Sean Payton rumors in Dallas: 'It's a narrative I don't want to be a part of'

"It's a narrative I don't want to be a part of," McCarthy said Tuesday from the NFL Scouting Combine, per the team's official website. "I don't think anyone wants to be a part of it -- on either side of the fence. In fairness to Sean, he's being asked the questions. Nothing good comes out of that."

2022 NFL Scouting Combine Buzz: 'A lot of teams' interested in Jimmy Garoppolo trade despite surgery

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch didn't see quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s surgery coming, but he also doesn't see it deterring the club's plans moving forward. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Garoppolo is set for shoulder surgery that will prevent the QB from throwing for 16 weeks. While it's no secret San Francisco is looking to move on from Garoppolo and let 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance take the reins, it's fair to wonder if the team's plans to trade away Jimmy G might've been hindered by the news.

2022 NFL combine - Draft prospects to watch, cap space, needs for all 32 teams

Preparations for the 2022 NFL draft hit high gear this week with more than 300 of the top prospects in Indianapolis for the annual NFL scouting combine, which runs through Monday.