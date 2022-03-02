 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: March Madness

The third month of the year kicks off with a bang, as the Combine is underway in Indianapolis and free agency is around the corner. John and Anthony discuss all the recent rumors, prospects and free agent targets.

By Anthony Cosenza
The NFL Combine is underway and we’re getting some great soundbites from the Bengals’ brain trust at the event. We talk about the sights and sounds from Indianapolis on this week’s show.

But, that’s not all! We have a “State Your Case” segment, as well as a Prospect Profile and a Free Agency Profile. Join us at 8:30 p.m. ET for the live show, or download it after the fact!

