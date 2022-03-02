The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: March Madness

The NFL Combine is underway and we’re getting some great soundbites from the Bengals’ brain trust at the event. We talk about the sights and sounds from Indianapolis on this week’s show.
But, that’s not all! We have a “State Your Case” segment, as well as a Prospect Profile and a Free Agency Profile. Join us at 8:30 p.m. ET for the live show, or download it after the fact!
