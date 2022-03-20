Eli Apple officially re-signed to 1-year deal

The Cincinnati Bengals have officially re-signed cornerback Eli Apple to a one-year contract for the 2022 season, the team announced Saturday. It was previously reportedly to be worth $4 million.

Apple, a seventh-year player by way of the Ohio State Buckeyes, was originally a first-round pick of the New York Giants in 2016. He then spent time with the Giants, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers before joining the Bengals in March of 2021.

The 26-year-old veteran played in 16 regular-season games (15 starts) and four postseason games (all starts) for the Bengals last season. He recorded 49 tackles, two interceptions and 10 pass deflections in the regular season to go with 21 tackles and three pass defections in the postseason.

With Apple back in the fold, he’ls currently projected to be one of the starting boundary cornerbacks next season, though the Bengals will almost certainly bring in some competition at that spot.