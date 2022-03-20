Joe Burrow helped seal the deal with La’el Collins

The biggest goal of the 2022 offseason for the Cincinnati Bengals had to be upgrading the offensive line, which has struggled mightily to protect Joe Burrow through his first two NFL seasons.

So, as you can imagine, Burrow made sure he was front and center for the Bengals’ recruiting efforts this offseason, which have led to the signings of center Ted Karras, guard Alex Cappa, and now projected starting right tackle La’el Collins.

Those are three of the best offensive linemen to hit free agency this offseason, so it’s safe to say this has been close to, if not exactly what Burrow was hoping for.

As it turns out, Burrow hosted a gathering of the new linemen, along with tight end Hayden Hurst, on Friday while recruiting Collins this week to help seal the deal, which got done Sunday.

To punctuate the Bengals' recruiting pitch, Joe Burrow had La'El Collins over to his house on Friday night, along with Ted Karras, Alex Cappa and Hayden Hurst, and their wives/girlfriends, I'm told.



So Burrow's a pretty good closer on multiple fronts for Cincinnati. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 20, 2022

Coming into the offseason, we heard multiple reports of the Bengals becoming a popular free agent destination thanks to Burrow, who is clearly one of the best quarterbacks in the business and someone good players gravitate toward.

These additions only strengthen that belief, as Cincinnati now has a very promising offensive line heading into the 2022 season, one that may be the key to this franchise taking that final step and winning a Super Bowl.

As of now, the Bengals’ offense is better than the one they ended the season with. The biggest part of what was fixing the offensive line, which you really have to commend the front office for doing a great job with.

Between the new line and Burrow getting first full NFL offseason, this offense has what it takes to become the NFL’s best next season.

Actually getting there is far easier said than done, but there’s no question the Bengals have the potential to get it done.