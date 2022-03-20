 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News La'el joining Bengals

Filed under:

Twitter reactions to Bengals signing offensive tackle La’el Collins

It was a rollercoaster, but the Bengals got their guy.

By PatrickJudis
/ new
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals have eased the hearts of their fans with the signing of offensive tackle La’el Collins. It really was the exclamation point to the statement that they were not going to allow quarterback Joe Burrow to take another beating like that again.

This signing wasn’t an easy one to watch. It is also probably a story that you wouldn’t believe if it was pitched as a show or movie. This has probably made the move becoming a reality all the more joyful to fans who have been refreshing twitter since it was announced that Collins was being shopped around by the Dallas Cowboys near the start of free agency.

Here are some of the best reactions from twitter:

Players calling their shot

The fans aren’t the only ones excited about this signing. The team has now added three new starters along the offensive line that include Alex Cappa and Ted Karras.

Now with Collins included, the team has four starters that are going to be reliable after having so many question marks going into last season. That team already made a Super Bowl despite the glaring hole.

The players are excited from what they will see.

Media reactions

The national media — that is usually hard-pressed to find something nice to say about the Bengals — can’t stop talking about how great this offseason has been for Cincinnati.

Fan reactions and GIFs

At the end of the day, the best reactions come from the fans. They have sat through all of this and read every rumor. Now they get to enjoy that sweet bliss of a third offseason spent making actual changes to help the team grow and get better.

They are also the ones savage enough to make the jokes that players and media members may shy away from.

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Cincinnati Bengals news and views.

In This Stream

Bengals free agency 2022: Everything to know

View all 74 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...