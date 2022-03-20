Twitter reactions to Bengals signing offensive tackle La’el Collins

The Cincinnati Bengals have eased the hearts of their fans with the signing of offensive tackle La’el Collins. It really was the exclamation point to the statement that they were not going to allow quarterback Joe Burrow to take another beating like that again.

This signing wasn’t an easy one to watch. It is also probably a story that you wouldn’t believe if it was pitched as a show or movie. This has probably made the move becoming a reality all the more joyful to fans who have been refreshing twitter since it was announced that Collins was being shopped around by the Dallas Cowboys near the start of free agency.

Here are some of the best reactions from twitter:

Players calling their shot

The fans aren’t the only ones excited about this signing. The team has now added three new starters along the offensive line that include Alex Cappa and Ted Karras.

Now with Collins included, the team has four starters that are going to be reliable after having so many question marks going into last season. That team already made a Super Bowl despite the glaring hole.

The players are excited from what they will see.

LET'S GOOOOO! LA'EL COLLINS IS A BENGAL!



We've signed free agent OT La’el Collins to a three-year contract that lasts through the 2024 season. pic.twitter.com/yCMcEyKZsO — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 20, 2022

Super bowl winners #Bengals — Tyler Boyd (@boutdat_23) March 20, 2022

We look good.. can’t wait to see that high power Offense — Germaine Pratt (@GermainePratt7) March 20, 2022

I can assure you that i played a small part in his decision after thorough conversations on where the organization is headed. #WhoDey https://t.co/q0WbxSqCve — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) March 20, 2022

A new bodyguard is in town! pic.twitter.com/OngcQjIFb5 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 20, 2022

Media reactions

The national media — that is usually hard-pressed to find something nice to say about the Bengals — can’t stop talking about how great this offseason has been for Cincinnati.

For those who didn't get a selfie (or photoshop a picture) with La'el Collins at Kenwood Mall, here's some video of him at his camp in Baton Rouge.



He's a large human.



(Video courtesy our sister station WAFB) @fox19 #Bengals pic.twitter.com/DSI4krEobM — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) March 20, 2022

La’el is a protector. If anyone messes with Burrow he will take care of it — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) March 20, 2022

Fan reactions and GIFs

At the end of the day, the best reactions come from the fans. They have sat through all of this and read every rumor. Now they get to enjoy that sweet bliss of a third offseason spent making actual changes to help the team grow and get better.

They are also the ones savage enough to make the jokes that players and media members may shy away from.

Me being a fan pic.twitter.com/dRgIzyAhPU — Isaac Joshua Short (@Isamatic513) March 20, 2022

The Bengals offensive line last year was a liability. The game hinged on whether they could give Joe more than 2 seconds to throw the ball.



The OL is now a (slight) strength of the team. They should be able to run a variety of concepts while giving Burrow ample time to throw. — Mike (@bengals_sans) March 20, 2022

Steak is for closers in Cincinnati.



Joe Burrow needs meat eaters for protection and went 3-for-3 this week.#Bengals @fox19 pic.twitter.com/b7ztNh7SrK — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) March 20, 2022

So in the end, it wasn't Wal-Mart -- it was Kenwood Mall — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) March 20, 2022

