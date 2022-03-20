Twitter reactions to Bengals signing offensive tackle La’el Collins

The Cincinnati Bengals have eased the hearts of their fans with the signing of offensive tackle La’el Collins. It really was the exclamation point to the statement that they were not going to allow quarterback Joe Burrow to take another beating like that again.
This signing wasn’t an easy one to watch. It is also probably a story that you wouldn’t believe if it was pitched as a show or movie. This has probably made the move becoming a reality all the more joyful to fans who have been refreshing twitter since it was announced that Collins was being shopped around by the Dallas Cowboys near the start of free agency.
Here are some of the best reactions from twitter:
Players calling their shot
The fans aren’t the only ones excited about this signing. The team has now added three new starters along the offensive line that include Alex Cappa and Ted Karras.
Now with Collins included, the team has four starters that are going to be reliable after having so many question marks going into last season. That team already made a Super Bowl despite the glaring hole.
The players are excited from what they will see.
LET'S GOOOOO! LA'EL COLLINS IS A BENGAL!— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 20, 2022
We've signed free agent OT La’el Collins to a three-year contract that lasts through the 2024 season. pic.twitter.com/yCMcEyKZsO
— ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) March 20, 2022
Super bowl winners #Bengals— Tyler Boyd (@boutdat_23) March 20, 2022
We look good.. can’t wait to see that high power Offense— Germaine Pratt (@GermainePratt7) March 20, 2022
I can assure you that i played a small part in his decision after thorough conversations on where the organization is headed. #WhoDey https://t.co/q0WbxSqCve— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) March 20, 2022
March 20, 2022
A new bodyguard is in town! pic.twitter.com/OngcQjIFb5— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 20, 2022
Media reactions
The national media — that is usually hard-pressed to find something nice to say about the Bengals — can’t stop talking about how great this offseason has been for Cincinnati.
League on notice. https://t.co/yuBTmDfyWN— DarthNoobSaibot (@DarthNoobSaibot) March 20, 2022
For those who didn't get a selfie (or photoshop a picture) with La'el Collins at Kenwood Mall, here's some video of him at his camp in Baton Rouge.— Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) March 20, 2022
He's a large human.
(Video courtesy our sister station WAFB) @fox19 #Bengals pic.twitter.com/DSI4krEobM
La’el is a protector. If anyone messes with Burrow he will take care of it— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) March 20, 2022
Me looking at the @Bengals signings pic.twitter.com/aEGpEqn6od— Marcus Spears (@mspears96) March 20, 2022
Fan reactions and GIFs
At the end of the day, the best reactions come from the fans. They have sat through all of this and read every rumor. Now they get to enjoy that sweet bliss of a third offseason spent making actual changes to help the team grow and get better.
They are also the ones savage enough to make the jokes that players and media members may shy away from.
Me being a fan pic.twitter.com/dRgIzyAhPU— Isaac Joshua Short (@Isamatic513) March 20, 2022
Burrow’s knees right now: pic.twitter.com/DwI5OjqYjp— Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) March 20, 2022
https://t.co/Xercyq7G2R pic.twitter.com/Veblnt334C— Bengals UK (@WhoDey_UK) March 20, 2022
The Bengals offensive line last year was a liability. The game hinged on whether they could give Joe more than 2 seconds to throw the ball.— Mike (@bengals_sans) March 20, 2022
The OL is now a (slight) strength of the team. They should be able to run a variety of concepts while giving Burrow ample time to throw.
Steak is for closers in Cincinnati.— Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) March 20, 2022
Joe Burrow needs meat eaters for protection and went 3-for-3 this week.#Bengals @fox19 pic.twitter.com/b7ztNh7SrK
So in the end, it wasn't Wal-Mart -- it was Kenwood Mall— Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) March 20, 2022
