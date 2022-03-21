Bengals News (3/21): La’el Collins ready to be Joe Burrow’s new bodyguard

"Your new bodyguard is in town. Nobody's touching you." La'el Collins to Joe Burrow today after signing his deal with #Bengals. Burrow sent him a text with many ?'s, asking if the deal was done yet. (Clip h/t @bengals) pic.twitter.com/NIHcIP60o0 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) March 20, 2022

Joe Burrow Gets His Man and Charismatic Collins Sets Tone In Massive Bengals O-Line Renovation

When the Cincinnati Bengals' biggest prize of the offseason walked through the Paul Brown Stadium front door late Sunday afternoon to sign his three-year contract, head coach Zac Taylor knew exactly what he saw as La'el Collins stretched out his hand for greetings all around.

Collins, a seventh-year pro out of Louisiana State University, originally was a college free agent signee of the Dallas Cowboys in 2015. He spent his first six seasons (2015-21) with the Cowboys and played in 74 career games (71 starts), seeing action at both G and OT. He was released by the Cowboys on March 17.

The Bengals are finalizing an agreement with the former Cowboys offensive tackle, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. The team later confirmed it's a three-year deal.

The Bengals and tackle La'el Collins are “finishing up” a deal, per a source with knowledge of the situation. Cincinnati was aggressive and remained persistent, getting an agreement finalized before other teams could lure Collins to town.

Bengals Notebook: A Super Lure; Carman In Mix At LG; Balls And Strikes

Hayden Hurst, the Bengals’ new starting tight end, pictured himself playing in such an offense on such a stage as he watched his future teammates come within 39 seconds of winning Super Bowl LVI last month.

3 players Cincinnati Bengals were wise to pass on in 2022 free agency

While the Bengals signing any of these free players we’re about to discuss would have been cool, for one reason or another, it’s probably for the best that they didn’t bring any of these guys to Cincinnati.

Former Dallas Cowboys lineman La'el Collins agrees to three-year contract with Cincinnati Bengals

The text message that flashed across La'el Collins' phone on Sunday was the question Cincinnati Bengals fans kept asking throughout the weekend. And it was from the most prominent person in the city. "Deal done?" Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow asked Collins, the inquiry posed with multiple questions marks. Collins had a simple answer.

Cincinnati Bengals OT La'el Collins to Joe Burrow: 'Your New Bodyguard is in Town'

The 28-year-old joins Alex Cappa and Ted Karras as the newest members of the offensive line. The Bengals knew they needed to upgrade the position after Joe Burrow was sacked 70 times in 20 games last season. The new trio should help Burrow stay upright.

