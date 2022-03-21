 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Matt Ryan to Colts, per report

The AFC keeps loading up.

By Jason Marcum
Cincinnati Bengals v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The 2022 offseason will go down as one of the most lopsided ever in NFL history in terms of one conference bringing in an insane amount of talent.

That continued today, as the Atlanta Falcons are trading QB Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts. This comes after Atlanta tried to trade for Deshaun Watson before he ultimately landed with the Cleveland Browns.

This also means the Falcons will incur the biggest dead cap hit in NFL history at a whopping $40.5 million!

Ryan, now 36 years old, has been a top 10 QB for much of his NFL career. His play has taken a step back in recent years, though the Falcons’ implosion since their Super Bowl loss in the 2016-17 season has aided that decline. They’re clearly taking the rebuild approach, while the Colts are still trying to win now in an AFC that’s added Ryan, Watson and Russell Wilson (Denver) at QB this offseason.

The Colts were oh so close to a playoff trip last season and probably get there with Ryan at QB instead of Carson Wentz. Even at the declining stage of his career, Ryan still appears capable of being a top-15 QB in this league.

