Matt Ryan to Colts, per report

The 2022 offseason will go down as one of the most lopsided ever in NFL history in terms of one conference bringing in an insane amount of talent.

That continued today, as the Atlanta Falcons are trading QB Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts. This comes after Atlanta tried to trade for Deshaun Watson before he ultimately landed with the Cleveland Browns.

This also means the Falcons will incur the biggest dead cap hit in NFL history at a whopping $40.5 million!

Trade!! The #Falcons are in agreement on a trade of QB Matt Ryan to the #Colts, per @MikeGarafolo, @TomPelissero and me. ATL gets a 3rd back.



Fallout from the Deshaun Watson situation, with Ryan starting over in Indy. Ryan gets a contract adjustment with more guaranteed money. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 21, 2022

Done deal: The #Falcons are trading former NFL MVP Matt Ryan to the #Colts for a 2022 third-round pick, sources tell me, @RapSheet and @MikeGarafolo. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 21, 2022

The #Falcons will take on a $40.5M dead cap charge by trading away Matt Ryan. That's the largest dead cap charge in NFL history. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 21, 2022

Ryan, now 36 years old, has been a top 10 QB for much of his NFL career. His play has taken a step back in recent years, though the Falcons’ implosion since their Super Bowl loss in the 2016-17 season has aided that decline. They’re clearly taking the rebuild approach, while the Colts are still trying to win now in an AFC that’s added Ryan, Watson and Russell Wilson (Denver) at QB this offseason.

The Colts were oh so close to a playoff trip last season and probably get there with Ryan at QB instead of Carson Wentz. Even at the declining stage of his career, Ryan still appears capable of being a top-15 QB in this league.

The Matt Ryan era of the Falcons is now over.



He’s going to the Colts. pic.twitter.com/nIuybb2DGs — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 21, 2022

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Cincinnati Bengals news and views.