 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bengals officially re-sign Trenton Irwin and cut Trae Waynes

The Bengals get Irwin back under contract.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals Arrival Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals announced the following roster moves on Monday:

  • Signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin to a one-year contract for the 2022 season. Irwin, a second-year player out of Stanford, was originally a college free agent signee of the Miami Dolphins in 2019, then joined the Bengals mid-way through the 2019 season. This past season, Irwin played in seven games and recorded three catches for 39 yards and three punt returns for 31 yards.
  • Released cornerback Trae Waynes. An eighth-year player by way of the Michigan State Spartans, Waynes played in five regular-season games (four starts) and four postseason games in two seasons with the Bengals.

Cincy Jungle comes loaded with the best Cincinnati Bengals links, news and analysis, and some other stuff. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at cincyjungle@gmail.com, or find us on Twitter at @CincyJungle and on Facebook at Facebook.com/CincyJungle. And as always, Who Dey!

In This Stream

Bengals free agency 2022: Everything to know

View all 80 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...