Bengals officially re-sign Trenton Irwin and cut Trae Waynes

The Cincinnati Bengals announced the following roster moves on Monday:
- Signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin to a one-year contract for the 2022 season. Irwin, a second-year player out of Stanford, was originally a college free agent signee of the Miami Dolphins in 2019, then joined the Bengals mid-way through the 2019 season. This past season, Irwin played in seven games and recorded three catches for 39 yards and three punt returns for 31 yards.
- Released cornerback Trae Waynes. An eighth-year player by way of the Michigan State Spartans, Waynes played in five regular-season games (four starts) and four postseason games in two seasons with the Bengals.
He may have a @Bengals B on his fishing hat, but @trenton_4 is LA thru & thru. The former @HartIndiansFB WR came back from Cincy to put on a FREE clinic for youth in the valley. We go behind the scenes w/ Trenton Irwin tonite at 10:45p on #KCAL9 @CBSLA @LABengalsFan pic.twitter.com/k6QrxKLVW8— CBSLA Sports Central (@SportsCentralLA) March 9, 2022
