What is the biggest current need for the Bengals?

As the off-season continues for the Cincinnati Bengals, most fans have gotten the number one thing on their wishlist: a drastically improved offensive line.

The additions of Alex Cappa, Ted Karras and the splash signing of La’el Collins have the starting offensive line just about set. Incumbent left tackle Jonah Williams is firmly planted in his role and the left guard position seems to be set for second-year lineman Jackson Carman to take over. There has been some chatter about Quinton Spain (a current free agent) also returning to challenge Carman, but the left guard will be a player you saw take snaps there last year.

Additions in the way of future signings or draft picks on the offensive line are widely expected to be for depth or competition for Carman, so the bulk of the work is already done there.

Moving forward, there aren’t any major holes in this roster, but there are some position groups that could use solidifying.

The recent release of Trae Waynes opens up a spot in the cornerback room and the Bengals could stand to address it. While Eli Apple played fairly well, the Bengals have been linked to some free agent corners and are expected to either sign one, or attack the draft looking for a perimeter cornerback.

Another position many expect the team to address in free agency and the draft is defensive tackle, specifically the three technique. With Jarran Reed reported to have been in town for a visit, it is something we could see them address with a proven player, rather than taking a gamble in April.

Sticking with the defensive side of the ball, the Bengals could opt to find another edge rusher to work into the rotation behind Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard.

The bulk of the 22 starters heading into next season seem to be set, but some work in the depth department remains yet to be done.

Throw on your GM cap for a second and let us know where you think the team still needs the most work:

Poll Where do the Bengals still need the most work? Cornerback

Offensive Line

Defensive line

Other (Let us know in the comments) vote view results 78% Cornerback (1744 votes)

3% Offensive Line (79 votes)

16% Defensive line (369 votes)

1% Other (Let us know in the comments) (40 votes) 2232 votes total Vote Now

