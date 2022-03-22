Chiefs’ Jarran Reed signs with Packers

While the bulk of the AFC West improved tremendously this offseason, the division-reigning Kansas City Chiefs might not be in the same boat, especially now that they’ve lost defensive tackle Jarran Reed.

Reed will stay up for north for this coming season following a visit to Green Bay. He visited the Cincinnati Bengals over the weekend.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the news.

The #Packers are signing DT Jarran Reed, per source. He was there on a visit today. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 22, 2022

The Chiefs signed Reed the season prior. He was on a one-year, $7 million deal.

Reed played and started all 17 games for the Chiefs this past season, totaling 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 12 QB hits. He is now set to start on the defensive line with Dean Lowry and Kenny Clark. Lowry had five sacks and Clark four last season.

Reed was originally drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2016, playing for Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide in college.

As a pro, 2018 and 2020 were really the only two quality seasons for Reed, recording 17 sacks in those two seasons combined. He had a combined 38 QB hits in those two years as well, so the ceiling is there for the defensive tackle.

Reed figures to have a major role in the Packers defense next season.

As for the Bengals, they were actually just projected to take a defensive tackle in the 2022 NFL Draft by ESPN’s Mel Kiper. It’s not a pressing need, but another quality three-technique could be a big boost for this defensive line.

You also have to wonder if Larry Ogunjobi is still an option after his deal fell through with the Chicago Bears.