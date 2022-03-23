Post-free agency power rankings: Bengals sitting pretty

As the main wave of NFL free agency has passed, the latest NFL power rankings are starting to release, and it seems people are taking notice of what the Cincinnati Bengals have done.

In his latest power rankings, NFL.com’s Dan Hanzus seems to be pretty high on the Bengals, ranking them fourth. This isn’t a change from his previous ranking, but with all of the movement around the league, staying put in the top five isn’t a bad thing.

Of course, the moves he takes most notice of are the three offensive line signings the team made in March:

“Sometimes it’s not that complicated. Entering the offseason, everyone knew the Bengals needed to pour considerable resources into rebuilding an offensive offensive line. And you know what? That’s exactly what Duke Tobin did. Cincinnati used its cap flexibility — remember, Joe Burrow is still on his rookie deal for at least one more season — to sign three proven veterans. Alex Cappa and Ted Karras provide an instant upgrade on the interior, while former Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins was last seen in the playoffs neutralizing Nick Bosa. Burrow, last seen limping to the locker room after a painful Super Bowl defeat, must be thrilled,” said Hanzus.

The team now moves forward with the “second wave” of free agency to go and the NFL draft to address any depth concerns and fill out the roster.

I must say, it is mighty nice to be in late March, sitting atop power ranking boards and knowing more talent is on the way.

Could a strong draft and close of free agency bump the Bengals above the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams or Kansas City Chiefs?