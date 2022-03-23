Bengals News (3/23): Could Larry Ogunjobi still be in play?

8 former Cincinnati Bengals who still need a team for 2022

When the legal tampering period first got underway, Larry Ogunjobi was one of the first players to agree to a deal, initially agreeing to terms on a three-year deal worth $40.5 million. Not even a week later, however, it was revealed that Ogunjobi failed his physical and the deal would not go through.

Larry Ogunjobi reunion could still be on for Bengals in free agency

Ogunjobi’s back on the free-agent market after a massive three-year deal worth $40.5 million with the Bears got nixed due to a failed physical pertaining to his foot injury suffered during the playoffs.

Cincinnati Bengals 7-round mock draft after free agency rebuilds line

Ted Karras (center), Alex Cappa (guard) and La’el Collins (right tackle) fix three of the four in a stunning win for the organization. Now looking at the draft, they don’t have to be locked into the need in the first round.

Source - Cincinnati Bengals waive OL Fred Johnson less than an hour after signing him

Less than an hour after the Cincinnati Bengals announced the reserve offensive tackle had signed a one-year deal with the team, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Johnson was waived.

Cincinnati Bengals release cornerback, sign wide receiver to one-year contract

Irwin is a second-year player out of Stanford University, originally was a college free agent signee of Miami in 2019. He joined the team mid-way through the 2019 season and has since played in nine games, with three catches for 39 yards, and three punt returns for 31 yards.

Bengals finalizing deal with free agent OT La'el Collins, per report

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Bengals agreed to a deal that prevented Collins from going and visiting another team. According to The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr., it’s a three-year agreement.

Bengals add to defense in Mel Kiper's new mock draft after free agency

Now that the Cincinnati Bengals have landed three major upgrades to the offensive line, the first round of the 2022 NFL draft is completely open to best-player-available or one of the lesser needs on the defensive side of the ball.

