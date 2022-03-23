La’el Collins has eyes set on multiple championships for Bengals

La’el Collins might have been signed just a few days ago, coming over from Dallas, but he’s already got Super Bowl victories on his mind.

It’s not out of the realm of possibility either, as the starting offensive lineman is going to bolster the Cincinnati Bengals' weakest unit.

Given that Joe Burrow was already the most accurate quarterback in the league and will retain his top-three receiving options, the sky is the limit for the offense.

And yes, that means another Super Bowl run is certainly a possibility.

As for Collins, he doesn’t want just one Super Bowl but made sure to tell the media that championships, which he referred to, ended in an “S.”

La'el Collins: "The only goal is to win championships. I say that with an 'S.' With a strong 'S."" — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) March 23, 2022

Collins continued and noted that this team is stacked at every position, which it is.

There aren’t many flaws with the way Cincinnati has improved this offseason, adding Patriots center Ted Karras and Bucs guard Alex Cappa to further stack their line, which was among the worst in the league.

The only real need left on the table is a starting cornerback alongside Chidobe Awuzie.

Eli Apple was re-signed, but that isn’t going to cut it for an entire reason. The team released Trae Waynes, who they hoped would’ve been that guy, but the situation with his injuries and ensuing availability just never panned out.

Nevertheless, the Bengals have time, cap space, and a first-round pick to figure things out. Unlike most teams, Cincinnati will have few questions regarding their roster as they continue on this offseason.

With the recent Tyreek Hill trade between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins, there’s no reason to believe the Bengals won’t be among the top-two contenders in the AFC. Behind the protection of Collins, there could be no stopping Burrow from taking over the conference for a second straight season.