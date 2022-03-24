Duke Tobin, Lou Anarumo in attendance for Ohio State pro day

The pro day circuit is in full swing as we’re just a few weeks away from the 2022 NFL Draft. 100 miles northeast of Cincinnati is where Ohio State showcased their top draft prospects for any and all NFL personnel to watch, including representatives of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Among them was director of player personnel Duke Tobin and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, per ESPN’s Ben Baby.

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo also here for Ohio State’s Pro Day — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) March 23, 2022

Due to proximity, the Bengals always make the hour-and-a-half trek up to Columbus for OSU’s pro day. What’s interesting is that Anarumo was present considering the crop of Buckeyes expected to be drafted.

Ohio State has two receivers expected to go in the first round in Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. They also have a tight end in Jeremy Ruckert and an offensive tackle in Nicholas Petit-Frere who’re projected to come off the board sometime on Day 2.

The Buckeyes will be represented offensively, but what about the other side of the ball?

Defensive tackle Haskell Garrett is likely to be drafted, but not too early. Defensive end Tyreke Smith is in the same boat. Their defense was the entire reason why they missed out on the college football playoff this past season, so it’s not like that unit has much to offer NFL teams right about now.

Cincinnati is expected to bolster their defense early in the draft. Anarumo hasn’t been given anything higher than a third-round pick since arriving in 2019. That’s likely to change come late April, but OSU probably won’t be the school providing that player. Still, plenty of Buckeyes enter the league every single year, so it’s nice to get a first-hand look at potential late-round picks and undrafted free agents.

Tobin’s presence is also notable, but again, the location is almost too convenient to pass up. He got a look at Wilson and Olave catch passes from C.J. Stroud, who’s a favorite to be QB1 in next year’s draft.

Do you want the Bengals to draft any Ohio State prospects? Let us know in the comments!