Bengals attend University of Cincinnati Pro Day

The Pro Day marathon is well underway. One of the Cincinnati Bengals’ newest assistant coaches — linebackers coach James Bettcher — didn’t have to travel too far to attend the University of Cincinnati’s Pro Day.

The Bearcats are coming off quite a season. They went undefeated during the regular season, which earned them a spot in the College Football Playoffs. There should be no surprise that they have more than a handful of NFL caliber talent entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

It seems since Bettcher was in attendance that one of the key players that the Bengals have their eyes on is Darrian Beavers. He is a projected Day 2 pick, but he has the athletic profile to really play multiple spots in Cincinnati’s defense that loves to run multiple fronts. He can help as a pass-rusher, as well as play sideline-to-sideline. He even has some coverage ability to go along with his athleticism.

The Bengals are approaching the point where they may have to make some really tough decisions with Germaine Pratt in a contract season, while Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey will be in the same position in 2024.

The Bengals could be taking a look at the plethora of other defenders that could potentially help in areas of need. While Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner will very likely be gone before the Bengals can try and think about selecting the All-American cornerback, teammate Coby Bryant is a much more realistic target for the defending AFC Champions.

Bryant has great size for a corner, but he’s lacking a bit in the speed category. The upside is that he has shown to be quite instinctive while having great ball skills. He has the potential to be a really solid starter in the NFL, which could be a real bargain find on the second day of the draft.

Finally, there is also defensive tackle Curtis Brooks. He is a bit undersized, but he has some real potential to be a pass-rushing three technique at the next level. He may need some time to develop, but that is an area that is becoming a bigger and bigger area of need for the Bengals.

