La’el Collins contract details show Bengals got a very team-friendly deal

The Cincinnati Bengals came into the offseason needing to upgrade the offensive line, and boy did they ever.

It started with two instant-impact signings in center Ted Karras and guard Alex Kappa, both of whom will provide significant upgrades on the interior of the o-line.

However, arguably the best signing came last weekend when the Bengals landed right tackle La’el Collins, easily one of the best offensive linemen to hit free agency this year.

After all, in the last two seasons Collins has played in (2019 and 2021), he had elite Pro Football Focus grades of 86.4 and 82.0 respectively.

Now, we’ve got the full contract details, and it’s clearly a team-friendly deal for the Bengals given how good Collins is when on the field.

Per Over the Cap, Collins’ three-year deal is worth $21 million, but only $5 million of it is guaranteed. There are annual per game bonuses in each year of the contract that total $7.1 million over the next three years, so the Bengals will save money if he ever misses time (Collins missed all of the 2020 season with a hip injury and five games in 2021 due to suspension). There’s also a $100,000 workout bonus each year.

If Collins were to be cut in 2023 as a post-June 1 release, the Bengals would save $6 million while having about $1.6 million in dead cap space.

Looking at what other NFL right tackles are making, it’s safe to say the Bengals got great value in this contract.

Man maybe we're overcomplicating the Collins deal. The NFL still doesn't pay right tackles. After the top 5 guys the disparity here is crazy. pic.twitter.com/9zBgqk1VWQ — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) March 24, 2022

