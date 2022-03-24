Paul Brown Stadium is upgrading to Wi-Fi 6

The Cincinnati Bengals and altafiber have announced a partnership that will bring fiber-enabled Wi-Fi to Paul Brown Stadium going forward.

The Wi-Fi 6 network will more than double the number of access points at the stadium.

“First, we want to thank Hamilton County for supporting this project and sharing our passion for providing fans a best-in-class experience at Paul Brown Stadium,” said Elizabeth Blackburn in a press release.

“In today’s world, fans demand first-class amenities and part of that is continuous Wi-Fi connectivity so they can engage with family and friends, post on social media, and check the latest news, scores, and stats. We’re excited to provide this state-of-the-art technology as we continue to enhance the game-day experience.”

Wi-Fi 6 will enhance Internet speed for devices connected to the 1,600 access points located throughout the stadium. Wi-Fi 6 uses MU-MIMO technology, which allows for eight times the number of concurrent connections when compared to previous generations of Wi-Fi, and also produces greater throughput and higher speeds.

To support the new access points, Paul Brown Stadium is deploying a 40GbE network core that will deliver the fastest Internet speeds possible for fans.

“Wi-Fi 6 is ideal for Paul Brown Stadium because it improves network capacity to allow more fans access at the same time at faster speeds,” said Steve Johnson, Paul Brown Stadium Manager of Capital Projects, in a press statement.

“With altafiber’s support, we designed an enhanced network with the fan in mind to ensure that everyone in the stadium has access to high-quality, fast and reliable Internet using the latest Wi-Fi technology.”

Read more about the announcement here.