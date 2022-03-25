Bengals on site for Memphis pro day

You won’t find many football teams other than the Cincinnati Bengals sport tiger stripes on their helmets and jerseys, but the Memphis Tigers rock them with blue and gray.

Thursday was Memphis’ pro day as the program held workouts for NFL prospects Dylan Parham and Calvin Austin III. The Bengals, along with every other NFL team, were present.

All 32 NFL clubs were in attendance today at Memphis pro-day for @seniorbowl standouts C/G Dylan Parham and WR Calvin Austin. OL coaches from Giants, Jags, Texans, and Patriots (Joe Judge) conducted position drills for future NFL starting center Parham.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/a9DQWHNx5K — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 24, 2022

It’s interesting to ponder if the Bengals are seriously interested in selecting either player in next month’s NFL Draft. Parham is an ascending interior offensive linemen who attracted several offensive line coaches and seems to have positional versatility. The Bengals could easily invest in another guard or center in the draft despite signing a starter at each position, and Parham wouldn’t cost a first-round pick.

Austin is an intriguing player in his own right. He blazed a 4.32 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine a few weeks ago, and players usually get drafted with times like that. Speed is a trait the Bengals could use more of on offense even with Ja’Marr Chase in the fold. Austin would surely provide some with a late-round pick.

Defense is expected to headline the Bengals’ upcoming draft class, but don’t rule out offensive line or receiver when it comes to later picks. Parham and Austin could certainly be in play.