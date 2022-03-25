Bengals News (3/25): Up to speed

Taylor-Made Takes: How Much Better Are His Bengals? 'That Chemistry Has To Come Back Coming Off The Break'

With the NFL spring meeting scheduled in-person this coming week in Palm Beach, Fla., for the first time since 2019, head coach Zac Taylor sat down with Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson to discuss the clean sweep in free agency, the impact on the draft ,Joe Burrow The Recruiter and if his team is better than it was walking off the field 40 days ago after Super Bowl LVI.

La’el Collins says Bengals players reached out to him before signing

Bengals players reached out to La'el Collins before the big deal in free agency.

Crackers, cupcakes and the mall: How the Bengals and Joe Burrow landed La’el Collins – The Athletic

From a familiar coach to a laid-back get-together to experiencing the Queen City, the new right tackle was sold on Cincinnati.

Bengals’ offensive line upgrades were massive based on PFF grades

Analyzing just how much the Bengals upgraded the line in front of Joe Burrow.

Second Texas grand jury declines to indict Browns QB Deshaun Watson on criminal charges

A Brazoria County, Texas, grand jury declined to indict Deshaun Watson on Thursday after considering evidence in a criminal complaint against the Browns quarterback alleging sexual misconduct during a massage therapy session.

Suites, seats catch fire at Denver Broncos' Empower Field at Mile High

More than 1,000 square feet of suites and club seats were burned after a fire broke out in Empower Field at Mile High, home of the Broncos. No injuries were reported.

Chiefs signing former Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to 3-year, $30M deal

The Chiefs are signing former Packers wide receiver ﻿Marquez Valdes-Scantling﻿ to a three-year, $30 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. MVS will receive $18 million in the first two years.

Former Saints QB Trevor Siemian agrees to two-year deal with Bears

Former Broncos, Jets and Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Bears, his agent announced.

Dallas Cowboys add Brian Schottenheimer as consultant to help on both sides of the ball

Brian Schottenheimer, the former Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator, will join the Dallas Cowboys staff as a consultant, the team announced Thursday.