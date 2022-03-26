BJ Hill lobbies for Bengals to re-sign Quinton Spain

The Cincinnati Bengals have been putting in work on their offensive line during the first wave of free agency. After giving up a combined 16 sacks to the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams in 2 of their 4 playoff games, it was obvious the unit needed improving.

Everyone in the league knew it was what the Bengals were going to target in free agency. They did just that by adding Bucs’ Alex Cappa and Patriots’ Ted Karras. Then, after bringing in those two veterans, the Bengals signed La’el Collins for 3 years.

With Jonah Williams also in the mix, the Bengals may look towards second-year Jackson Carman or someone else for their last guard position. If it were B.J. Hill's decision, the team would just re-sign guard Quinton Spain.

Spain played and started in 16 of the team’s 17 games. He had just 4 penalties all season.

Given the unit could use improvement along with depth, the Bengals should at the very least consider bringing back the veteran. Spain had a solid 72.3 Pro Football Focus grade and only had 5 sacks allowed on the season.

The potential is there for a contract to get done, but I wouldn’t be shocked if an agreement isn’t reached.