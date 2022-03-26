New Bengals get their first taste of Cincinnati chili

The Cincinnati Bengals have welcomed quite a few new faces this month. We’ve heard about players checking out local steakhouses, malls and other attractions around the city, but the organization made sure to check off a major box in recent days.

New signees Alex Cappa, Ted Karras and Hayden Hurst got a chance to experience their first tastes of Cincinnati style chili and the Bengals did not disappoint with the content. Check out the full video:

No better way to welcome the guys to Cincinnati than a proper chili tasting.@goldstarchili | #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/hUsJR7cK8D — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 24, 2022

For someone who has been around these delicacies their entire life, it is sort of funny to watch the guys examine the food and try to figure out the best way to eat it. Cappa, true to form for an offensive lineman, questions the size of the Coney Dog. He’ll be up to speed soon.

Karras seems almost shocked to find out there is, in fact, spaghetti at the bottom of the five-way. Ultimately, he gives it “Five gold stars.” He may be a marketing whiz, too.

Hurst seems to be the only one to speak up about tasting a hint of cinnamon, one of the key ingredients to Cincinnati style chili.

The Bengals’ efforts for fan engagement keep paying off, as the video was a hit on social media with fans.

One can only hope we get to see how many coneys new right tackle La’el Collins can eat.