Bengals News (3/26): What does Vegas know?

Bengals 2022 Mock Draft 3.0

The Bengals made a splash in free agency after signing three offensive lineman in Ted Karras, Alex Cappa and La’el Collins. Those signing have caused a slight shift in the latest mock drafts as more draft guru’s have the Bengals going defense at pick 31.

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Iowa Center Tyler Linderbaum Shines, Despite Size Concerns

Rich Eisen takes major issue with Browns being favored over Bengals

Not everyone is overlooking the Bengals.

Bengals players lobby for Jessie Bates extension, Quinton Spain return

Bengals players want to see a few things happen in free agency.

Around the League

Deshaun Watson introduced as Browns quarterback, maintains innocence amid allegations

Browns GM Andrew Berry, coach Kevin Stefanski and QB Deshaun Watson addressed the media on Friday for the first time since Watson was acquired via trade from the Texans. Berry said the team did "as much work as possible" looking into Watson's allegations.

Momentum exists for NFL overtime rule change, but 24 votes 'not easy to get'

NFL competition committee chairman Rich McKay said that while there is "a lot of momentum" for changing the league's overtime rules, "24 votes is not easy to get."

Marcus Mariota excited to reunite with Arthur Smith: I really believe in 'what he's doing'

Marcus Mariota was introduced as the newest Falcon on Friday and conveyed that he's signed with Atlanta for another opportunity to start and to reunite with Arthur Smith.

Carolina Panthers WR Shi Smith arrested on gun, drug charges

Carolina Panthers receiver Shi Smith was booked Friday afternoon in South Carolina after his arrest on charges of possession of an unlawful handgun and a narcotic with intent to distribute.

Sam Darnold 'in the lead' for Carolina Panthers quarterback job, general manager Scott Fitterer says

Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer, less than a month after saying the starting quarterback job was "open,'' on Friday said Sam Darnold was "in the lead for that job.''