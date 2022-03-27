Bengals News (3/27): Colin Cowherd praises Cincinnati’s free agency moves

Bengals Boss Katie Blackburn Takes Her Place In History As NFL Owners Gather

Still, she has kindly submerged herself in a filing cabinet looking up the first deal she ever did. She could zap this story, headline, her photos and any trace of it all in one phone call to her youngest daughter Caroline, in her first year as the team's senior manager for digital strategy.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow goes viral for appearance at UFC event

Burrow also got some facetime in during the broadcast and went viral on social media for sending out a message, which he capped off below with a “Who Dey” for Bengals faithful.

Bengals' revamped O-line could finally unlock their offensive potential under Joe Burrow

Despite the constraints of a historically poor pass-blocking unit, the franchise that entered the 2021 postseason without a playoff win in three decades was minutes away from winning its first Super Bowl before the Los Angeles Rams snatched the Lombardi Trophy from them with a dramatic comeback in the final minutes.

UFC Star Kai Kara-France to Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow: 'What's your name?'

The 25-year-old watched Kai Kara-France beat Askar Askarov. Burrow met Kara-France afterwards, but the UFC star didn't know who he was. "I was like 'what's up bro, what's your name?'" Kara France said. "He was a big fan. I love having new fans. I guess I gotta get to a game and watch him, huh?

B.J. Hill says he would have picked Bengals over money with new team

Bengals brass made it clear Hill was always one of the priorities this offseason, too. He was something of an afterthought, at least publicly, in the Billy Price trade roughly a year ago. He erupted with six sacks, a 70.4 PFF grade and some key playoff moments next to D.J. Reader in the middle of the defense.

Bengals' 4 biggest remaining needs after moves in 2022 free agency

They entered the offseason desperately needing to fix their offensive line and they did that right away. They will now have a new starting center, right guard, and right tackle for the 2022 season and beyond. They also re-signed B.J. Hill to keep their defense strong moving forward. Hayden Hurst also joined the team to help at the tight end position.

Colin Cowherd Names "Smartest" Moves Of NFL Offseason

The Bengals, who really struggled to protect Joe Burrow in the pocket last season, have upgraded the unit in several ways. They signed former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La’el Collins and former Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa. Each will go a long way in keeping Burrow safe later this fall.

La'el Collins throws shade at Cowboys in Bengals press conference

In his very short time since deciding to join the Cincinnati Bengals, former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La’el Collins seems extremely happy with his new home. A few hours after the Cowboys released the OT as a post-June 1 cut on March 17, Collins hopped on a flight to Cincinnati. He went to the mall, he met with the coaches, he was reached out to by over 10 members of the team, and he ended the following day with a dinner at quarterback Joe Burrow’s house.

5 free agents the Cincinnati Bengals could re-sign for 2022 season

The Cincinnati Bengals have put together an impressive free agency so far but they shouldn’t call it quits yet. There are plenty of talented names still available on the free-agent market and these five played for the stripes in 2021 and deserve to be re-signed.

Colin Cowherd Praises Cincinnati Bengals' Moves in Free Agency

"Much as I love NFL free agency, there is a precedent. Over half the moves will disappoint," Cowherd tweeted on Saturday. "Fit is really hard to predict. Honestly think Bengals O-Line upgrades feel as smart as any."

Around the league

Colts coach Frank Reich on acquiring QB Matt Ryan: 'We needed each other'

"I think everyone saw from the outside that this is a good fit," Reich told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero during an interview at the Annual League Meeting. "Like, people can universally agree you got a guy who's still playing at a high level with a team and roster that is built to make some noise. We needed each other."

2022 offseason NFL awards | 'NFL Total Access'

Which teams won the 2022 NFL offseason?

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers 'would’ve turned over every stone' for a QB had Tom Brady stayed retired

"We had started to uncover as many stones as we possibly could," Arians told NFL Network's Steve Wyche during an interview at the Annual league Meeting. "We would've turned over every stone. ... Jason did his calls. We were in the midst of all that stuff when Tom decided to come back and thank God we could say, 'No thanks, brother. We're out of it.'"

Raiders' Chandler Jones: Playing alongside Maxx Crosby is 'dangerous' for opposing QBs

"Credit a lot to my decision the team success, the quarterback, obviously, having familiarity with the front office, and to have the opportunity to rush with the best up-and-coming defensive end in the NFL," Jones said of Crosby. "I've been watching his game, cutting up tape with him before I was his teammate, so now that we're in the same room, I mean -- that's dangerous."

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Saturday, March 26

Jones is a versatile option in the backfield with a bruising mindset around the goal line. The 24-year-old eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark from scrimmage twice during his four seasons in Tampa. With the Bucs focusing their rushing attack on Leonard Fournette in 2021, Jones gained 428 yards on 101 carries (four touchdowns) during his limited time on the field.