Bengals News (3/28): Breaking out

Bengals' Joseph Ossai is perfect pick for 2022 breakout candidate

Ossai missed the entire 2021 season due to a season-ending meniscus injury and underwent surgery last year. He featured in one preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which he sacked Tom Brady and added five quarterback pressures on just 22 snaps, and just imagine what he could do throughout an entire season.

Four Veterans the Cincinnati Bengals Could Sign in Free Agency

The Bengals added plenty of key pieces in free agency, including three starting offensive linemen. They also re-signed defensive tackle B.J. Hill and starting cornerback Eli Apple.

5 remaining veteran free agents the Bengals should target

The Cincinnati Bengals have been nothing short of amazing this offseason. The additions of La’el Collins, Alex Cappa, and Ted Karras have set the offensive line up for immediate success. Re-signing players such as B.J. Hill and Stanley Morgan has set a clear precedent that keeping talent in Cincinnati is essential.

QB draft prospect Malik Willis compares to former Bengals draft bust

The Cincinnati Bengals have had their fair share of draft busts but there might not be a bigger one than Akili Smith, who the stripes took with the No. 3 overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft. Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports did a fun article where he compared a current draft prospect with a former draft bust. He made sure to note that this is simply a fun exercise and not to put a lot of stock into this but you can see where this is going.

Bengals grab defensive help in new 2022 NFL mock draft

The Bengals have done an excellent job adding to their offensive line this offseason and they finally have assembled a unit that should give Joe Burrow time to throw the football. These additions in free agency allow the team to fortify their defense through the draft. Adding Kaiir Elam will give this secondary some much-needed length and athleticism—in a loaded AFC, you can never have too many corners.

ANALYSIS: Breaking down Bengals’ possible picks in seven-round mock draft

Picking late in the first round for the first time in years, the Bengals would have had the flexibility to go with the best available player. However, with the offensive line taken care of, the cornerback spot is the one glaring area of need and should be a priority. Cincinnati also could use a safety, interior defensive lineman and tight end for the future, and it never hurts to have another edge rusher.

Frank Pollack’s endorsement got Bengals on pursuit of La’el Collins

Despite an injury history and recent suspension that limited Collins’ time on the football field, Pollack’s experience with him was a key factor in the Bengals making the big splash, as illustrated by Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic:

NFL draft order 2022 - All 262 picks over seven rounds, plus team-by-team selections

The 2022 NFL draft will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, with the first round slated for April 28. Rounds 2 and 3 will take place on April 29, while Rounds 4 through 7 will be on April 30. The draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App.

NFL Power Rankings 2022 - Post-free agency 1-32 poll, plus predicting next offseason move for each team

Cincinnati did all the hard work during the early portion of free agency. The Bengals revamped their offensive line, added tight end Hayden Hurst and re-signed cornerback Eli Apple and defensive tackle B.J. Hill, two reasons the defense was so good in 2021. Now, it's about finding some quality depth. Among the Bengals' needs: WR, CB, FS and SS. If Cincinnati can find those guys, the roster -- fresh off a Super Bowl appearance -- will be in much better shape than it was in 2021. -- Ben Baby

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin not a fan of OT rule changes: 'I don't fear sudden death'

Pittsburgh Steelers coach and competition committee member Mike Tomlin expressed his personal opinion on potential OT rule changes during the coaches' media availability on Monday.

Four-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: QBs Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett go top three in Round 1

A game of quarterback musical chairs was played across the NFL the past couple of weeks, with Drew Lock (Seattle), Matt Ryan (Indianapolis), Deshaun Watson (Cleveland), Carson Wentz (Washington), Russell Wilson (Denver) and Marcus Mariota (Atlanta) finding new homes through trades and several veteran passers signing free-agent deals with new teams (Teddy Bridgewater with Miami, Mitch Trubisky with Pittsburgh, Jameis Winston with New Orleans, etc.)