Bengals officially re-sign Stanley Morgan Jr.

The Cincinnati Bengals have officially re-signed wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. to a two-year contract through the 2023 season, the team announced Monday. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed yet.

Morgan, a fourth-year player by way of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, was originally a college free agent signee of the Bengals in 2019. He has since played in 34 career games (one start) for Cincinnati, recording five catches for 29 yards and 19 special teams tackles.

Though he’s rarely called on to catch passes, Morgan has managed to carve out a nice role by not only being one of their more important special teams players, he’s also a good blocker on offense. He even helped spring Joe Mixon for a rushing touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11 last season.

As long as he keeps making a positive impact in these areas, Morgan’s roster spot will be secure.

.@Thekidstan is BACK!



We've re-signed WR Stanley Morgan to a two-year contract through the 2023 season. pic.twitter.com/fESoomQeu0 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 28, 2022

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news and views.